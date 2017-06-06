Latest News

Home » Latest News » Borussia Dortmund hires coach…

Borussia Dortmund hires coach Peter Bosz from Ajax

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 7:37 am 06/06/2017 07:37am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016 photo Ajax's Peter Bosz waits for the start of the Group G Europa League soccer match between Ajax and Panathinaikos at the ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund hired coach Peter Bosz from Ajax on Tuesday, a week after firing Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund said the 53-year-old Bosz would get a two-year contract. The German club planned to hold a news conference later in the day.

Bosz is joining Dortmund after one season in charge of Ajax. He transformed the Dutch club into a dynamic team of young players who push forward in attack and are just as aggressive in defense.

Ajax finished second to Feyenoord in the Dutch league and reached the Europa League final, losing to Manchester United 2-0.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga, securing a place in the Champions League, and won the German Cup after an inconsistent season. The club then fired Tuchel, who had fallen out with Dortmund’s management.

During his playing career, Bosz briefly played in the Bundesliga for Hansa Rostock in the late 1990s.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Borussia Dortmund hires coach…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News