Blast at Indian fireworks factory triggers deadly blaze

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:08 pm 06/07/2017 10:08pm
Rescuers try to douse the fire after an explosion in a firecracker factory in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Several people are reported killed.(AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local news agencies say an explosion at a fireworks factory has killed 23 workers in central India.

Press Trust of India cites district police official G. Janardhan as saying the blast occurred Wednesday afternoon while workers were producing firecrackers in Kheri village, in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The explosion triggered a blaze that engulfed the factory before firefighters put it out.

PTI reported that 23 were killed. Another seven were injured and were being treated in hospitals for burns and smoke inhalation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

