Belgium edges Czech Republic 2-1 in friendly

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 4:47 pm 06/05/2017 04:47pm
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Czech Republic, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels on Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium edged the Czech Republic 2-1 in a friendly with Michy Batshuayi and Marouane Fellaini making the difference for the World Cup favorite on Monday.

After Batshuayi highlighted his fine form with a low drive across goal to open the score in the 25th minute, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne combined on sloppy defensive play to allow Michael Krmencik to steal the ball and tap in the equalizer four minutes later.

Fellaini headed home a corner for the decider in the 52nd.

The Czechs were unlucky not to walk away with at least a draw from King Baudouin Stadium after they twice hit the post with low shots.

