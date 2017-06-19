502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Beavers' streak at 23;…

Beavers’ streak at 23; Harrison slam fuels 13-1 win over LSU

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 11:03 pm 06/19/2017 11:03pm
Share
Oregon State's KJ Harrison, left, is followed by celebrating teammates after he hit a grand slam in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 19, 2017. Steven Kwan, Michael Gretler and Trevor Lamach also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to two hits in eight innings, KJ Harrison hit the first College World Series grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park, and Oregon State beat LSU 13-1 for its 23rd straight win Monday night.

The top-seeded Beavers (56-4), who matched the school-record win streak they set earlier this season, took control of Bracket 1. They don’t play again until Friday, and need one more win to advance to next week’s best-of-three finals.

LSU (49-18) had its 17-game win streak end with its most lopsided CWS loss since a 20-6 throttling by Cal State Fullerton in 1994. The Tigers face elimination when they play Florida State on Wednesday.

Starter Eric Walker (8-2) left the game in the third inning because of forearm tightness. Caleb Gilbert held the Beavers for a couple of innings, but they capitalized on a couple of LSU misplays to go up 3-0 in the fifth.

Harrison’s slam made it 8-0 in the sixth.

Fehmel (6-2) wiggled out of a mini jam in the fifth before Zach Watson’s homer in the seventh allowed LSU to avoid getting shut out for the first time in its 62 CWS games.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Beavers' streak at 23;…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News