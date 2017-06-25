502

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 7:43 pm 06/25/2017 07:43pm
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Judge NYY 71 259 66 86 .332
AGarcia ChW 72 278 40 92 .331
Dickerson TB 73 300 56 99 .330
JoRamirez Cle 73 277 48 89 .321
Altuve Hou 75 288 49 92 .319
Bogaerts Bos 71 282 46 90 .319
SCastro NYY 72 292 52 92 .315
Smoak Tor 74 250 43 76 .304
Correa Hou 70 274 52 83 .303
Hosmer KC 74 281 40 85 .302
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 26; Springer, Houston, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 59; Cruz, Seattle, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Cano, Seattle, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; 2 tied at 7-4.

Latest News
