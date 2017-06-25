BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|71
|259
|66
|86
|.332
|AGarcia ChW
|72
|278
|40
|92
|.331
|Dickerson TB
|73
|300
|56
|99
|.330
|JoRamirez Cle
|73
|277
|48
|89
|.321
|Altuve Hou
|75
|288
|49
|92
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|71
|282
|46
|90
|.319
|SCastro NYY
|72
|292
|52
|92
|.315
|Smoak Tor
|74
|250
|43
|76
|.304
|Correa Hou
|70
|274
|52
|83
|.303
|Hosmer KC
|74
|281
|40
|85
|.302
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 26; Springer, Houston, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 5 tied at 17.
Judge, New York, 59; Cruz, Seattle, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Cano, Seattle, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.
JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 10-4; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; McCullers, Houston, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; 2 tied at 7-4.