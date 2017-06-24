BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|71
|274
|40
|92
|.336
|Dickerson TB
|72
|295
|55
|97
|.329
|Judge NYY
|70
|256
|64
|84
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|70
|278
|46
|90
|.324
|Altuve Hou
|73
|279
|48
|90
|.323
|JoRamirez Cle
|72
|273
|48
|87
|.319
|SCastro NYY
|72
|292
|52
|92
|.315
|Smoak Tor
|73
|246
|43
|75
|.305
|Correa Hou
|68
|265
|49
|80
|.302
|Hosmer KC
|73
|277
|40
|83
|.300
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 5 tied at 17.
Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.
JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 8-6; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4.