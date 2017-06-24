BC-BBA–Top Ten

502

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 4:51 pm 06/24/2017 04:51pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 70 270 40 92 .341
Dickerson TB 71 291 54 96 .330
Judge NYY 70 256 64 84 .328
Bogaerts Bos 69 274 45 89 .325
Altuve Hou 73 279 48 90 .323
JoRamirez Cle 71 269 47 86 .320
SCastro NYY 72 292 52 92 .315
Smoak Tor 73 246 43 75 .305
Correa Hou 68 265 49 80 .302
Hosmer KC 73 277 40 83 .300
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6.

