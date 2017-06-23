502

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 11:43 pm 06/23/2017 11:43pm
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 70 270 40 92 .341
Judge NYY 68 248 63 82 .331
Dickerson TB 71 291 54 96 .330
Bogaerts Bos 69 274 45 89 .325
Altuve Hou 72 276 47 89 .322
SCastro NYY 70 284 52 91 .320
JoRamirez Cle 71 269 47 86 .320
Smoak Tor 72 242 43 74 .306
Correa Hou 67 261 48 79 .303
Hosmer KC 72 273 39 82 .300
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6.

