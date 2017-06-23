BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|70
|270
|40
|92
|.341
|Judge NYY
|68
|248
|63
|82
|.331
|Dickerson TB
|71
|291
|54
|96
|.330
|Bogaerts Bos
|69
|274
|45
|89
|.325
|Altuve Hou
|72
|276
|47
|89
|.322
|SCastro NYY
|70
|284
|52
|91
|.320
|JoRamirez Cle
|71
|269
|47
|86
|.320
|Smoak Tor
|72
|242
|43
|74
|.306
|Correa Hou
|67
|261
|48
|79
|.303
|Hosmer KC
|72
|273
|39
|82
|.300
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.
Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 57; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.
JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6.