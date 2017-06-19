502

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 12:29 am 06/19/2017 12:29am
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Judge NYY 65 236 60 79 .335
AGarcia ChW 66 253 37 84 .332
Altuve Hou 69 263 46 87 .331
Dickerson TB 67 276 49 91 .330
SCastro NYY 67 272 50 88 .324
Bogaerts Bos 65 258 43 82 .318
JoRamirez Cle 66 249 42 78 .313
Hosmer KC 68 261 36 80 .307
AHicks NYY 54 180 39 55 .306
Correa Hou 63 247 45 75 .304
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Springer, Houston, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; KDavis, Oakland, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Pujols, Los Angeles, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 48; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 47; Holliday, New York, 46; KDavis, Oakland, 45; Moustakas, Kansas City, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-4; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0.

