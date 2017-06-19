BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|65
|236
|60
|79
|.335
|AGarcia ChW
|66
|253
|37
|84
|.332
|Altuve Hou
|69
|263
|46
|87
|.331
|Dickerson TB
|67
|276
|49
|91
|.330
|SCastro NYY
|67
|272
|50
|88
|.324
|Bogaerts Bos
|65
|258
|43
|82
|.318
|JoRamirez Cle
|66
|249
|42
|78
|.313
|Hosmer KC
|68
|261
|36
|80
|.307
|AHicks NYY
|54
|180
|39
|55
|.306
|Correa Hou
|63
|247
|45
|75
|.304
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Springer, Houston, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; KDavis, Oakland, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Pujols, Los Angeles, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 48; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 47; Holliday, New York, 46; KDavis, Oakland, 45; Moustakas, Kansas City, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45.
JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-4; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0.