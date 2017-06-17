502

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 7:47 pm 06/17/2017 07:47pm
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 65 249 37 84 .337
Judge NYY 64 233 60 78 .335
SCastro NYY 66 268 50 88 .328
Altuve Hou 67 256 43 83 .324
Dickerson TB 66 272 48 88 .324
Bogaerts Bos 63 251 41 79 .315
Hosmer KC 66 255 35 79 .310
AHicks NYY 54 180 39 55 .306
JoRamirez Cle 64 240 40 73 .304
Alonso Oak 59 189 37 57 .302
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Springer, Houston, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 2 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 52; Sano, Minnesota, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; 4 tied at 43.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-4; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0.

Latest News
