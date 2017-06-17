BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|65
|249
|37
|84
|.337
|Judge NYY
|64
|233
|60
|78
|.335
|SCastro NYY
|66
|268
|50
|88
|.328
|Altuve Hou
|67
|256
|43
|83
|.324
|Dickerson TB
|66
|272
|48
|88
|.324
|Bogaerts Bos
|63
|251
|41
|79
|.315
|Hosmer KC
|66
|255
|35
|79
|.310
|AHicks NYY
|54
|180
|39
|55
|.306
|JoRamirez Cle
|64
|240
|40
|73
|.304
|Alonso Oak
|59
|189
|37
|57
|.302
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Springer, Houston, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 2 tied at 16.
Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 52; Sano, Minnesota, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; 4 tied at 43.
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-4; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0.