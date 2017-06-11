800

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:50 pm 06/11/2017 04:50pm
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 59 226 34 75 .332
Bogaerts Bos 57 223 40 74 .332
Judge NYY 57 205 50 68 .332
Dickerson TB 61 250 45 82 .328
Altuve Hou 62 238 40 77 .324
SCastro NYY 59 238 44 77 .324
AHicks NYY 49 158 36 50 .316
Hosmer KC 61 235 31 73 .311
Alonso Oak 54 171 32 53 .310
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 44; Judge, New York, 44; Smoak, Toronto, 43; AGarcia, Chicago, 42; Holliday, New York, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; Mazara, Texas, 40.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2.

Latest News
