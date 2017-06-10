800

BC-BBA–Top Ten

June 10, 2017
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 58 222 33 74 .333
Judge NYY 57 205 50 68 .332
Dickerson TB 60 248 44 81 .327
Bogaerts Bos 56 218 38 71 .326
Altuve Hou 62 238 40 77 .324
SCastro NYY 59 238 44 77 .324
AHicks NYY 49 158 36 50 .316
Alonso Oak 53 169 30 53 .314
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 44; Judge, New York, 44; AGarcia, Chicago, 42; Holliday, New York, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Correa, Houston, 41; Mazara, Texas, 40; KDavis, Oakland, 40.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-3; Sale, Boston, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2.

