BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|43
|182
|29
|62
|.341
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|AGarcia ChW
|58
|222
|33
|74
|.333
|Judge NYY
|57
|205
|50
|68
|.332
|Dickerson TB
|60
|248
|44
|81
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|56
|218
|38
|71
|.326
|Altuve Hou
|62
|238
|40
|77
|.324
|SCastro NYY
|59
|238
|44
|77
|.324
|AHicks NYY
|49
|158
|36
|50
|.316
|Alonso Oak
|53
|169
|30
|53
|.314
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15.
Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 44; Judge, New York, 44; AGarcia, Chicago, 42; Holliday, New York, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Correa, Houston, 41; Mazara, Texas, 40; KDavis, Oakland, 40.
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-3; Sale, Boston, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2.