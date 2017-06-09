800

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:14 am 06/09/2017 01:14am
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Dickerson TB 58 239 43 80 .335
AGarcia ChW 56 215 32 71 .330
Judge NYY 55 197 46 65 .330
Altuve Hou 60 231 40 75 .325
Bogaerts Bos 55 214 37 69 .322
SCastro NYY 57 232 41 74 .319
AHicks NYY 47 149 32 47 .315
Sano Min 53 189 38 58 .307
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 43; AGarcia, Chicago, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; 4 tied at 38.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Sale, Boston, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2.

Latest News
