BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|43
|182
|29
|62
|.341
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|Dickerson TB
|58
|239
|43
|80
|.335
|AGarcia ChW
|56
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Judge NYY
|55
|197
|46
|65
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|59
|227
|39
|74
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|55
|214
|37
|69
|.322
|SCastro NYY
|57
|232
|41
|74
|.319
|AHicks NYY
|47
|149
|32
|47
|.315
|Hosmer KC
|58
|223
|29
|69
|.309
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15.
Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 43; AGarcia, Chicago, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; 4 tied at 38.
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Sale, Boston, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2.