BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:14 pm 06/07/2017 10:14pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Dickerson TB 57 235 43 79 .336
AGarcia ChW 55 211 30 69 .327
Altuve Hou 58 224 39 73 .326
Bogaerts Bos 54 210 36 68 .324
Judge NYY 54 193 44 62 .321
AHicks NYY 46 144 31 46 .319
SCastro NYY 56 227 40 72 .317
Hosmer KC 57 219 29 69 .315
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; 2 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; AGarcia, Chicago, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Holliday, New York, 38.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.

Topics:
Latest News
