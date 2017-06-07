BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|43
|182
|29
|62
|.341
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|Dickerson TB
|57
|235
|43
|79
|.336
|AGarcia ChW
|55
|211
|30
|69
|.327
|Altuve Hou
|58
|224
|39
|73
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|54
|210
|36
|68
|.324
|Judge NYY
|54
|193
|44
|62
|.321
|AHicks NYY
|46
|144
|31
|46
|.319
|SCastro NYY
|56
|227
|40
|72
|.317
|Hosmer KC
|57
|219
|29
|69
|.315
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; 2 tied at 14.
Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; AGarcia, Chicago, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Holliday, New York, 38.
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.