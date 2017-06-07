800

BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017
BC-BBA–Top Ten

BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Dickerson TB 56 231 43 77 .333
AGarcia ChW 54 207 30 69 .333
AHicks NYY 45 140 31 46 .329
Judge NYY 53 189 44 62 .328
Altuve Hou 58 224 39 73 .326
Bogaerts Bos 53 206 36 67 .325
Hosmer KC 57 219 29 69 .315
Correa Hou 53 207 39 65 .314
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; 2 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 40; AGarcia, Chicago, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 38; 4 tied at 37.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.

