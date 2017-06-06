BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 1:24 am
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Dickerson TB 55 226 42 76 .336
Bogaerts Bos 52 203 35 67 .330
AGarcia ChW 53 203 29 67 .330
Altuve Hou 57 221 39 72 .326
Judge NYY 52 185 44 60 .324
AHicks NYY 44 137 30 44 .321
SCastro NYY 54 219 38 69 .315
Correa Hou 52 203 38 63 .310
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Smoak, Toronto, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 45; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Smoak, Toronto, 40; Correa, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 38; Holliday, New York, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-3; Fulmer, Detroit, 6-3.

