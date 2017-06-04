BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Segura Sea
|43
|182
|29
|62
|.341
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|Dickerson TB
|55
|226
|42
|76
|.336
|Bogaerts Bos
|52
|203
|35
|67
|.330
|AGarcia ChW
|53
|203
|29
|67
|.330
|Judge NYY
|52
|185
|44
|60
|.324
|Altuve Hou
|56
|217
|39
|70
|.323
|AHicks NYY
|44
|137
|30
|44
|.321
|SCastro NYY
|54
|219
|38
|69
|.315
|Correa Hou
|51
|200
|38
|63
|.315
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; 4 tied at 14.
Cruz, Seattle, 45; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 39; AGarcia, Chicago, 38; Springer, Houston, 37; Holliday, New York, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37.
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-3; Fulmer, Detroit, 6-3.