BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:37 am 06/04/2017 01:37am
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 54 222 42 76 .342
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Altuve Hou 55 213 39 70 .329
Bogaerts Bos 51 198 35 65 .328
Judge NYY 51 181 43 59 .326
AGarcia ChW 52 198 29 64 .323
SCastro NYY 53 215 38 69 .321
AHicks NYY 43 134 30 43 .321
Correa Hou 50 197 37 61 .310
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; Moustakas, Kansas City, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Smoak, Toronto, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; 2 tied at 35.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-3; Fulmer, Detroit, 6-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-4.

