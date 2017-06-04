BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Dickerson TB
|54
|222
|42
|76
|.342
|Segura Sea
|43
|182
|29
|62
|.341
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|Altuve Hou
|55
|213
|39
|70
|.329
|Bogaerts Bos
|51
|198
|35
|65
|.328
|Judge NYY
|51
|181
|43
|59
|.326
|AGarcia ChW
|52
|198
|29
|64
|.323
|SCastro NYY
|53
|215
|38
|69
|.321
|AHicks NYY
|43
|134
|30
|43
|.321
|Correa Hou
|50
|197
|37
|61
|.310
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; Moustakas, Kansas City, 14; 4 tied at 13.
Cruz, Seattle, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Smoak, Toronto, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; 2 tied at 35.
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 7-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-3; Fulmer, Detroit, 6-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-4.