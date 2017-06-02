BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:34 pm 06/02/2017 10:34pm
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 52 214 40 73 .341
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Bogaerts Bos 50 195 33 64 .328
Judge NYY 50 178 43 58 .326
AGarcia ChW 51 194 28 63 .325
AHicks NYY 42 130 29 42 .323
Altuve Hou 53 204 36 65 .319
SCastro NYY 52 211 36 67 .318
Correa Hou 48 187 35 59 .316
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Springer, Houston, 13; Sano, Minnesota, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Smoak, Toronto, 13.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 40; Judge, New York, 40; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Smoak, Toronto, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; Pineda, New York, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Fulmer, Detroit, 6-3.

Topics:
Latest News
