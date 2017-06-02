BC-BBA–Top Ten
|BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Dickerson TB
|52
|214
|40
|73
|.341
|Segura Sea
|43
|182
|29
|62
|.341
|Trout LAA
|47
|163
|36
|55
|.337
|AGarcia ChW
|50
|190
|28
|63
|.332
|Bogaerts Bos
|49
|191
|32
|63
|.330
|Judge NYY
|49
|175
|41
|57
|.326
|SCastro NYY
|51
|207
|35
|66
|.319
|Altuve Hou
|53
|204
|36
|65
|.319
|AHicks NYY
|41
|126
|29
|40
|.317
|Correa Hou
|48
|187
|35
|59
|.316
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Springer, Houston, 13; Sano, Minnesota, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 6 tied at 12.
Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 40; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; Judge, New York, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0.