BC-BBA–Top Ten

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:40 am 06/02/2017 01:40am
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 52 214 40 73 .341
Segura Sea 43 182 29 62 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 50 190 28 63 .332
Bogaerts Bos 49 191 32 63 .330
Judge NYY 49 175 41 57 .326
SCastro NYY 51 207 35 66 .319
Altuve Hou 53 204 36 65 .319
AHicks NYY 41 126 29 40 .317
Correa Hou 48 187 35 59 .316
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Springer, Houston, 13; Sano, Minnesota, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 6 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 40; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; Judge, New York, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0.

