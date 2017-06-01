BC-BBA–Top Ten

Latest News

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:06 am 06/01/2017 01:06am
BASEBALL’S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Segura Sea 42 180 29 62 .344
Dickerson TB 52 214 40 73 .341
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
Bogaerts Bos 48 187 32 63 .337
AGarcia ChW 50 190 28 63 .332
Judge NYY 48 171 40 56 .327
SCastro NYY 50 204 34 66 .324
Altuve Hou 53 204 36 65 .319
Correa Hou 48 187 35 59 .316
Hosmer KC 52 198 24 60 .303
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Springer, Houston, 13; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 6 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1.

