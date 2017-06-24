502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Leaders

BC-BBA–Leaders

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 7:32 pm 06/24/2017 07:32pm
Share

BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Garcia, Chicago, .336; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Judge, New York, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .325; Altuve, Houston, .323; Ramirez, Cleveland, .320; Castro, New York, .315; Smoak, Toronto, .305; Correa, Houston, .302; Hosmer, Kansas City, .300; 1 tied at .296.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 64; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 54; Springer, Houston, 54; Castro, New York, 52; Correa, Houston, 49; Gardner, New York, 49; Altuve, Houston, 48; Ramirez, Cleveland, 47; 5 tied at 46.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 96; Castro, New York, 92; Garcia, Chicago, 92; Altuve, Houston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Andrus, Texas, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 84; Judge, New York, 84; Hosmer, Kansas City, 83; 1 tied at 81.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 22; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; 6 tied at 18.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Davis, Oakland, 19; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 22; Andrus, Texas, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; Santana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; 13 tied at 6.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.29; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.97; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.99; Darvish, Texas, 3.12; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.29; Severino, New York, 3.30; Sabathia, New York, 3.47; 1 tied at 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 146; Archer, Tampa Bay, 126; Darvish, Texas, 109; Estrada, Toronto, 102; Severino, New York, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 93; Porcello, Boston, 93; Carrasco, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Quintana, Chicago, 88; 1 tied at 86.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » BC-BBA--Leaders
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News