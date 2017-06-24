BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Garcia, Chicago, .341; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .330; Judge, New York, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .325; Altuve, Houston, .323; Ramirez, Cleveland, .320; Castro, New York, .315; Smoak, Toronto, .305; Correa, Houston, .302; Hosmer, Kansas City, .300; 1 tied at .296.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 64; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 54; Springer, Houston, 54; Castro, New York, 52; Correa, Houston, 49; Gardner, New York, 49; Altuve, Houston, 48; Ramirez, Cleveland, 47; 5 tied at 46.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 58; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; 4 tied at 48.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 96; Castro, New York, 92; Garcia, Chicago, 92; Altuve, Houston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Andrus, Texas, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 84; Judge, New York, 84; Hosmer, Kansas City, 83; 1 tied at 81.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 22; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 19; 6 tied at 18.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 7 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 26; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 22; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Davis, Oakland, 19; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 22; Andrus, Texas, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 11-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; Santana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; 13 tied at 6.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.29; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.97; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.99; Darvish, Texas, 3.12; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.29; Severino, New York, 3.30; Sabathia, New York, 3.47; 1 tied at 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 146; Archer, Tampa Bay, 126; Darvish, Texas, 109; Estrada, Toronto, 102; Severino, New York, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 93; Porcello, Boston, 93; Carrasco, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Quintana, Chicago, 88; 1 tied at 86.