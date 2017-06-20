BC-BBA–Leaders

502

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:39 am 06/20/2017 01:39am
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .335; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Altuve, Houston, .326; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .325; Castro, New York, .324; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; Ramirez, Cleveland, .318; Hosmer, Kansas City, .308; Hicks, New York, .306; Alonso, Oakland, .301; 2 tied at .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 60; Springer, Houston, 53; Castro, New York, 50; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 49; Gardner, New York, 47; Altuve, Houston, 46; Betts, Boston, 45; Correa, Houston, 45; Ramirez, Cleveland, 44; Trumbo, Baltimore, 44; 4 tied at 43.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 53; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 47; Holliday, New York, 46; Smoak, Toronto, 46; 5 tied at 45.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 91; Castro, New York, 88; Altuve, Houston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Garcia, Chicago, 84; Hosmer, Kansas City, 81; Ramirez, Cleveland, 81; Judge, New York, 79; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Andrus, Texas, 78; 5 tied at 75.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; 4 tied at 18.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Ramirez, Cleveland, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Springer, Houston, 20; Davis, Oakland, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Healy, Oakland, 17; 3 tied at 16.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 21; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; 12 tied at 6-2.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.27; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Severino, New York, 2.99; Stroman, Toronto, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.21; Darvish, Texas, 3.35; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.45; 1 tied at 3.47.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 122; Darvish, Texas, 99; Estrada, Toronto, 96; Severino, New York, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 85; Kluber, Cleveland, 80; 2 tied at 79.

