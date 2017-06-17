BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .339; Garcia, Chicago, .337; Castro, New York, .330; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .327; Altuve, Houston, .324; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Hosmer, Kansas City, .310; Hicks, New York, .306; Alonso, Oakland, .303; Correa, Houston, .301; 1 tied at .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 60; Castro, New York, 50; Springer, Houston, 49; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 48; Gardner, New York, 46; Betts, Boston, 44; Altuve, Houston, 43; Correa, Houston, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 43; 2 tied at 42.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 53; Judge, New York, 52; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Smoak, Toronto, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; 4 tied at 43.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 88; Castro, New York, 87; Altuve, Houston, 83; Garcia, Chicago, 83; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Hosmer, Kansas City, 79; Judge, New York, 78; Abreu, Chicago, 76; Andrus, Texas, 76; Betts, Boston, 73; 4 tied at 72.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Altuve, Houston, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Healy, Oakland, 18; Moreland, Boston, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; 3 tied at 17.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Judge, New York, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 23; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; Davis, Oakland, 17; Sano, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 2 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 15; Altuve, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; 10 tied at 6-3.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.10; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Severino, New York, 2.99; Darvish, Texas, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.21; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.29; 1 tied at 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 114; Darvish, Texas, 93; Estrada, Toronto, 92; Severino, New York, 90; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 82; Bauer, Cleveland, 81; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79; Quintana, Chicago, 79; 3 tied at 77.