BC-BBA–Leaders

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 1:04 am 06/14/2017 01:04am
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .347; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .337; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Castro, New York, .328; Bogaerts, Boston, .324; Hosmer, Kansas City, .314; Hicks, New York, .313; Altuve, Houston, .312; Alonso, Oakland, .310; Cruz, Seattle, .306; 1 tied at .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 57; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 48; Springer, Houston, 48; Castro, New York, 46; Gardner, New York, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Correa, Houston, 41; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Altuve, Houston, 40; Bautista, Toronto, 40; 7 tied at 39.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 52; Judge, New York, 49; Garcia, Chicago, 47; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 45; Holliday, New York, 44; Mazara, Texas, 44; Smoak, Toronto, 43; 5 tied at 41.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 86; Castro, New York, 81; Altuve, Houston, 78; Garcia, Chicago, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Hosmer, Kansas City, 75; Andrus, Texas, 74; Judge, New York, 74; Abreu, Chicago, 71; Simmons, Los Angeles, 69; 2 tied at 68.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 22; Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 19; Moreland, Boston, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 17; 3 tied at 16.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 18; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 2 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 19; Dyson, Seattle, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 14; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-2; Santana, Minnesota, 8-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; 11 tied at 6-5.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.18; Santana, Minnesota, 2.20; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Severino, New York, 2.75; Sale, Boston, 2.97; Darvish, Texas, 3.03; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.05; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Cashner, Texas, 3.17; 1 tied at 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 126; Archer, Tampa Bay, 114; Darvish, Texas, 93; Estrada, Toronto, 92; McCullers, Houston, 89; Severino, New York, 84; Porcello, Boston, 82; Bauer, Cleveland, 81; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Pineda, New York, 75; 1 tied at 74.

