BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .326; Altuve, Houston, .324; Judge, New York, .323; Castro, New York, .319; Hicks, New York, .318; Alonso, Oakland, .314; 1 tied at .311.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 47; Springer, Houston, 45; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 44; Castro, New York, 42; Gardner, New York, 41; Altuve, Houston, 40; Correa, Houston, 40; Bautista, Toronto, 39; Davis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 39; 3 tied at 38.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 44; Garcia, Chicago, 42; Smoak, Toronto, 42; Correa, Houston, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Davis, Oakland, 40; Mazara, Texas, 40; Holliday, New York, 39; 3 tied at 38.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 81; Altuve, Houston, 77; Castro, New York, 75; Garcia, Chicago, 74; Andrus, Texas, 73; Hosmer, Kansas City, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 71; Correa, Houston, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 67; 3 tied at 66.

DOUBLES_Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 19; Betts, Boston, 18; Schoop, Baltimore, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Moreland, Boston, 17; Healy, Oakland, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Smoak, Toronto, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15; Sano, Minnesota, 15; 3 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 17; Andrus, Texas, 15; Dyson, Seattle, 15; Cain, Kansas City, 12; DeShields, Texas, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Sale, Boston, 7-2; 10 tied at 6-5.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.18; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.20; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.05; Cashner, Texas, 3.17; Darvish, Texas, 3.18; Stroman, Toronto, 3.25; 1 tied at 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 106; Estrada, Toronto, 90; Darvish, Texas, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Porcello, Boston, 78; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 76; Severino, New York, 76; Pineda, New York, 75; 2 tied at 71.