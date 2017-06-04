BC-BBA–Leaders

TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; Garcia, Chicago, .330; Judge, New York, .324; Altuve, Houston, .323; Hicks, New York, .321; Castro, New York, .315; Correa, Houston, .315; 1 tied at .309.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 42; Altuve, Houston, 39; Gardner, New York, 39; Castro, New York, 38; Correa, Houston, 38; Bautista, Toronto, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 45; Sano, Minnesota, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Correa, Houston, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 39; Garcia, Chicago, 38; Holliday, New York, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Springer, Houston, 37; 1 tied at 36.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 76; Altuve, Houston, 70; Castro, New York, 69; Andrus, Texas, 68; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Garcia, Chicago, 67; Hosmer, Kansas City, 64; Correa, Houston, 63; Segura, Seattle, 62; 3 tied at 60.

DOUBLES_Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 17; Schoop, Baltimore, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 15; 4 tied at 14.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Davis, Oakland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Springer, Houston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 4 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Andrus, Texas, 14; Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Betts, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 7-2; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 7-3; 7 tied at 6-2.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.08; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.71; Miley, Baltimore, 2.82; Sale, Boston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.90; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.00; Darvish, Texas, 3.13; 1 tied at 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 119; Archer, Tampa Bay, 95; Estrada, Toronto, 82; McCullers, Houston, 81; Darvish, Texas, 80; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Porcello, Boston, 73; Keuchel, Houston, 69; 1 tied at 68.