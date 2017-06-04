BC-BBA–Leaders

Latest News

June 4, 2017
TODAY’S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .342; Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Altuve, Houston, .329; Bogaerts, Boston, .328; Judge, New York, .326; Garcia, Chicago, .323; Castro, New York, .321; Hicks, New York, .321; Correa, Houston, .310; 1 tied at .309.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 43; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 42; Springer, Houston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 39; Castro, New York, 38; Gardner, New York, 38; Bautista, Toronto, 37; Correa, Houston, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; 2 tied at 36.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 43; Pujols, Los Angeles, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Sano, Minnesota, 41; Correa, Houston, 38; Garcia, Chicago, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 37; Smoak, Toronto, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; 2 tied at 35.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 76; Altuve, Houston, 70; Castro, New York, 69; Andrus, Texas, 67; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; Garcia, Chicago, 64; Hosmer, Kansas City, 63; Segura, Seattle, 62; Correa, Houston, 61; Abreu, Chicago, 60; 5 tied at 59.

DOUBLES_Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 17; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; Schoop, Baltimore, 15; 5 tied at 14.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Davis, Oakland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Moustakas, Kansas City, 14; Springer, Houston, 14; 4 tied at 13.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 14; Andrus, Texas, 13; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-4; Fulmer, Detroit, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Pineda, New York, 6-3; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; 13 tied at 5-5.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.08; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.44; McCullers, Houston, 2.71; Sale, Boston, 2.77; Miley, Baltimore, 2.82; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.94; Severino, New York, 2.94; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.00; Darvish, Texas, 3.13; 1 tied at 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 110; Archer, Tampa Bay, 95; Estrada, Toronto, 82; McCullers, Houston, 81; Darvish, Texas, 80; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Porcello, Boston, 73; Keuchel, Houston, 69; Severino, New York, 69; 1 tied at 68.

