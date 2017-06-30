Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|White Sox
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dodgers
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Reds
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Indians
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Diamondbacks
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Angels
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Giants
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Athletics
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Mariners
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Royals
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Padres
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Padres
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
AZL Angels 5, AZL Padres2 0
AZL Dodgers at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants 8, AZL Diamondbacks 4
AZL White Sox 6, AZL Indians 2
AZL Mariners 13, AZL Athletics 6
AZL Brewers 10, AZL Reds 6
AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 1 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.