Arizona League

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 1:31 am 06/30/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 4 1 .800
White Sox 3 2 .600 1
Dodgers 2 2 .500
Reds 2 3 .400 2
Indians 1 4 .200 3
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 3 1 .750
Diamondbacks 3 2 .600 ½
Angels 2 2 .500 1
Giants 2 3 .400
Athletics 1 4 .200
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Rangers 3 1 .750
Mariners 3 2 .600 ½
Royals 2 2 .500 1
Padres 2 2 .500 1
Padres 1 3 .250 2

___

Thursday’s Games

AZL Angels 5, AZL Padres2 0

AZL Dodgers at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants 8, AZL Diamondbacks 4

AZL White Sox 6, AZL Indians 2

AZL Mariners 13, AZL Athletics 6

AZL Brewers 10, AZL Reds 6

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians, 1 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

