Arizona League

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 1:31 am 06/26/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 1 0 1.000
Reds 1 1 .500 ½
Brewers 1 1 .500 ½
Indians 1 1 .500 ½
White Sox 0 1 .000 1
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Angels 2 0 1.000
Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 1
Cubs 1 1 .500 1
Athletics 1 1 .500 1
Giants 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 0 1.000
Royals 1 0 1.000
Padres 0 0 000 ½
Rangers 0 1 .000 1
Mariners 0 1 .000 1

___

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels 6, AZL Giants 2

AZL Athletics 8, AZL Cubs 5

AZL Diamondbacks 11, AZL Brewers 3

AZL Reds 18, AZL Indians 4

AZL Padres at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals 5, AZL Rangers 2

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

