Arizona League

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indians
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dodgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reds
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|White Sox
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Angels
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cubs
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Diamondbacks
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Athletics
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Giants
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Royals
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Rangers
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Padres
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Mariners
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
AZL Angels at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.