Arizona League

|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indians
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dodgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reds
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|White Sox
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Angels
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cubs
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Diamondbacks
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Athletics
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Giants
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Padres
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Rangers
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Royals
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Mariners
|0
|1
|.000
|1
AZL Padres2 7, AZL Mariners 3
AZL Cubs 9, AZL Athletics 2
AZL Brewers 16, AZL Diamondbacks 8
AZL Angels 4, AZL Giants 3
AZL Indians 8, AZL Reds 7
AZL Dodgers 10, AZL White Sox 1
AZL Angels at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.