Arizona League

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 2:31 am 06/25/2017 02:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 1 0 1.000
Indians 1 0 1.000
Dodgers 1 0 1.000
Reds 0 1 .000 1
White Sox 0 1 .000 1
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Angels 1 0 1.000
Cubs 1 0 1.000
Diamondbacks 0 1 .000 1
Athletics 0 1 .000 1
Giants 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres 1 0 1.000
Padres 0 0 000 ½
Rangers 0 0 000 ½
Royals 0 0 000 ½
Mariners 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Padres2 7, AZL Mariners 3

AZL Cubs 9, AZL Athletics 2

AZL Brewers 16, AZL Diamondbacks 8

AZL Angels 4, AZL Giants 3

AZL Indians 8, AZL Reds 7

AZL Dodgers 10, AZL White Sox 1

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Padres2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Latest News
