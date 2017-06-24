Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Reds
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Dodgers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|White Sox
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Brewers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Angels
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Giants
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cubs
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Athletics
|0
|0
|000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Rangers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Padres
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Padres
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Mariners
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
No games scheduled
AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.