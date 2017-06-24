502

Latest News

Arizona League

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 1:31 am 06/24/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 0 0 000
Reds 0 0 000
Dodgers 0 0 000
White Sox 0 0 000
Brewers 0 0 000
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 0 0 000
Angels 0 0 000
Giants 0 0 000
Cubs 0 0 000
Athletics 0 0 000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Royals 0 0 000
Rangers 0 0 000
Padres 0 0 000
Padres 0 0 000
Mariners 0 0 000

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Cubs, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Giants, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

