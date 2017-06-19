502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » AP PHOTOS: 7 dead,…

AP PHOTOS: 7 dead, heavy damage to US Navy ship in collision

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 6:12 am 06/19/2017 06:12am
Share
This combination of undated photos released Monday, June 19, 2017, by the U.S. Navy shows the seven U.S. sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017. From top left to right, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California, Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California. From bottom left to right, Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut, Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. (U.S. Navy via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A nighttime collision with a container ship off the coast of Japan killed seven U.S. sailors on the USS Fitzgerald and heavily damaged the Navy destroyer.

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet, told reporters at the fleet’s base in Yokosuka, Japan, that “our deepest sympathies are with the families of these sailors.”

The cause of the early Saturday morning collision with the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal is under investigation.

The Fitzgerald’s captain, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was airlifted off the ship with a head injury, as were two other crew members with minor injuries.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » AP PHOTOS: 7 dead,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News