Anguish as trapped youths call for help in Peru fire

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:30 pm 06/23/2017 03:30pm
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are reported disappeared inside the warehouse according to authorities. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Fire has been raging for nearly a day through a building in Peru’s capital where tons of flammable materials were stored — and the country has been transfixed by appeals for help by trapped youth.

Bertha Villalobos says her son Luis Human called her shortly after the fire began, seeking help in getting out a room where his boss had locked him.

Officials say the 19-year-old is one of four people missing in the blaze that erupted Thursday afternoon.

The local N television channel broadcast images sent by another trapped youth showing him desperately kicking at a door as explosions can be heard.

