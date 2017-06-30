American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Sioux City
|22
|15
|.595
|1
|Kansas City
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Winnipeg
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Sioux Falls
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Cleburne
|20
|20
|.500
|8
|Texas
|11
|29
|.275
|17
|Salina
|4
|36
|.100
|24
___
Kansas City 4, Lincoln 3
Wichita 7, Texas 6
St. Paul 6, Sioux City 3
Sioux Falls 9, Fargo-Moorhead 8
Gary Southshore 8, Winnipeg 7
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.