American Association

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 1:31 am 06/30/2017 01:31am
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 24 15 .615
Sioux City 22 15 .595 1
Kansas City 21 17 .553
Gary Southshore 22 18 .550
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 26 13 .667
Fargo-Moorhead 20 21 .488 7
Winnipeg 19 20 .487 7
Sioux Falls 19 20 .487 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 28 12 .700
Cleburne 20 20 .500 8
Texas 11 29 .275 17
Salina 4 36 .100 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Lincoln 3

Wichita 7, Texas 6

St. Paul 6, Sioux City 3

Sioux Falls 9, Fargo-Moorhead 8

Gary Southshore 8, Winnipeg 7

Friday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salina at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Latest News