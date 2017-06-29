American Association

502

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 11:01 pm 06/29/2017 11:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 24 14 .632
Sioux City 22 14 .611 1
Kansas City 20 17 .541
Gary Southshore 21 18 .538
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 25 13 .658
Fargo-Moorhead 20 20 .500 6
Winnipeg 19 19 .500 6
Sioux Falls 18 20 .474 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 27 12 .692
Cleburne 20 20 .500
Texas 11 28 .282 16
Salina 4 36 .100 23½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 6, Sioux City 3

Friday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salina at Texas, 12:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

