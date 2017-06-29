American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Sioux City
|22
|14
|.611
|1
|Kansas City
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|20
|.500
|6
|Winnipeg
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Sioux Falls
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Cleburne
|20
|20
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|11
|28
|.282
|16
|Salina
|4
|36
|.100
|23½
___
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul 6, Sioux City 3
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.