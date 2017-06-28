American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Sioux City
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|Gary Southshore
|21
|17
|.553
|3½
|Kansas City
|19
|17
|.528
|4½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|19
|.513
|6
|Winnipeg
|18
|19
|.486
|7
|Sioux Falls
|17
|20
|.459
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Cleburne
|19
|20
|.487
|7½
|Texas
|11
|27
|.289
|15
|Salina
|4
|35
|.103
|22½
___
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita 4, Texas 2
Winnipeg 6, Gary Southshore 4
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Texas, 8:05 p.m.