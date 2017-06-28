502

American Association

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 11:01 pm 06/28/2017 11:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 24 13 .649
Sioux City 21 14 .600 2
Gary Southshore 21 17 .553
Kansas City 19 17 .528
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 25 12 .676
Fargo-Moorhead 20 19 .513 6
Winnipeg 18 19 .486 7
Sioux Falls 17 20 .459 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 26 12 .684
Cleburne 19 20 .487
Texas 11 27 .289 15
Salina 4 35 .103 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita 4, Texas 2

Winnipeg 6, Gary Southshore 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wichita at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Salina at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

