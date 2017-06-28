502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 1:31 am 06/28/2017 01:31am
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 24 13 .649
Sioux City 21 14 .600 2
Gary Southshore 21 17 .553
Kansas City 19 17 .528
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 25 12 .676
Fargo-Moorhead 20 19 .513 6
Winnipeg 18 19 .486 7
Sioux Falls 17 20 .459 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 26 12 .684
Cleburne 19 20 .487
Texas 11 27 .289 15
Salina 4 35 .103 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina 8, Cleburne 7

Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Sioux Falls 3

Texas 4, Wichita 3

Sioux City 8, St. Paul 1

Gary Southshore 5, Winnipeg 4

Wednesday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » American Association
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News