502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 11:01 pm 06/27/2017 11:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 23 13 .639
Sioux City 20 14 .588 2
Kansas City 19 16 .543
Gary Southshore 20 17 .541
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 25 11 .694
Fargo-Moorhead 19 19 .500 7
Winnipeg 18 18 .500 7
Sioux Falls 17 19 .472 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 26 11 .703
Cleburne 19 19 .500
Texas 10 27 .270 16
Salina 3 35 .079 23½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Sioux Falls 3

Texas 4, Wichita 3

Sioux City 8, St. Paul 1

Wednesday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » American Association
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News