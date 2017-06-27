American Association

|At A Glance
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Sioux City
|20
|14
|.588
|2
|Kansas City
|19
|16
|.543
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|19
|19
|.500
|7
|Winnipeg
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Sioux Falls
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Cleburne
|19
|19
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|10
|27
|.270
|16
|Salina
|3
|35
|.079
|23½
___
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Sioux Falls 3
Texas 4, Wichita 3
Sioux City 8, St. Paul 1
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.