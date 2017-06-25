502

Latest News

American Association

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 10:31 pm 06/25/2017 10:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 23 13 .639
Sioux City 20 14 .588 2
Kansas City 19 16 .543
Gary Southshore 20 17 .541
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 25 11 .694
Winnipeg 18 18 .500 7
Fargo-Moorhead 18 19 .486
Sioux Falls 17 18 .486
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 25 11 .694
Cleburne 19 18 .514
Texas 10 26 .278 15
Salina 2 35 .054 23½

___

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Wichita 3, Cleburne 1

Kansas City 3, Sioux City 2

Laredo at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls 11, Salina 4

St. Paul 5, Winnipeg 4

Texas 4, Lincoln 1

Monday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

