American Association

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Sioux City
|20
|14
|.588
|2
|Kansas City
|19
|16
|.543
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Winnipeg
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Fargo-Moorhead
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|17
|18
|.486
|7½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Cleburne
|19
|18
|.514
|6½
|Texas
|10
|26
|.278
|15
|Salina
|2
|35
|.054
|23½
Gary Southshore 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Wichita 3, Cleburne 1
Kansas City 3, Sioux City 2
Laredo at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls 11, Salina 4
St. Paul 5, Winnipeg 4
Texas 4, Lincoln 1
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.