American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Sioux City
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Kansas City
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Winnipeg
|15
|10
|.600
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Sioux Falls
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Cleburne
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Texas
|6
|19
|.240
|10½
|Salina
|2
|23
|.080
|14½
___
Kansas City 7, Wichita 5
Kansas City at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.
St. Paul 8, Sioux City 1
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne 9, Salina 4
Lincoln 7, Fargo-Moorhead 4
Texas 4, Winnipeg 2
Sioux Falls 4, Gary Southshore 3
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.