1002

Latest News

Home » Latest News » American Association

American Association

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 11:31 pm 06/14/2017 11:31pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 15 9 .625
Sioux City 15 9 .625
Kansas City 13 12 .520
Gary Southshore 13 13 .500 3
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 17 9 .654
Winnipeg 15 10 .600
Fargo-Moorhead 15 11 .577 2
Sioux Falls 9 15 .375 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 17 9 .654
Cleburne 14 12 .538 3
Texas 6 19 .240 10½
Salina 2 23 .080 14½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Wichita 5

Kansas City at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.

St. Paul 8, Sioux City 1

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne 9, Salina 4

Lincoln 7, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Texas 4, Winnipeg 2

Sioux Falls 4, Gary Southshore 3

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Salina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » American Association
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News