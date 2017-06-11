American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Kansas City
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|15
|.318
|7½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Cleburne
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Texas
|4
|18
|.182
|10½
|Salina
|1
|22
|.043
|14
___
Sioux Falls 6, Cleburne 2
Winnipeg 9, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Laredo at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.
Lincoln 17, Salina 4
Sioux City 10, Gary Southshore 9
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.