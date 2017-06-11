800

Latest News

American Association

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 9:01 pm 06/11/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 14 7 .667
Lincoln 14 8 .636 ½
Kansas City 12 10 .545
Gary Southshore 13 11 .542
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 15 8 .652
Winnipeg 14 8 .636 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 14 10 .583
Sioux Falls 7 15 .318
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 15 8 .652
Cleburne 13 11 .542
Texas 4 18 .182 10½
Salina 1 22 .043 14

___

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls 6, Cleburne 2

Winnipeg 9, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Laredo at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Lincoln 17, Salina 4

Sioux City 10, Gary Southshore 9

Monday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

