American Association

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:31 pm 06/10/2017 10:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 13 6 .684
Lincoln 12 8 .600
Kansas City 12 9 .571 2
Gary Southshore 12 10 .545
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 14 8 .636
Winnipeg 13 8 .619 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 14 9 .609 ½
Sioux Falls 6 15 .286
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 14 8 .636
Cleburne 13 10 .565
Texas 4 17 .190
Salina 1 20 .048 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 5

Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 3

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Salina at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Laredo at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Salina at Lincoln, 3:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laredo at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

