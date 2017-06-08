American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Lincoln
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Kansas City
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Winnipeg
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Cleburne
|12
|9
|.571
|½
|Texas
|4
|15
|.211
|7½
|Salina
|1
|19
|.050
|11
___
Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 1
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, ppd.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Salina at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Laredo at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Salina at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.