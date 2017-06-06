American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Kansas City
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Lincoln
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Winnipeg
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|St. Paul
|11
|6
|.647
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Cleburne
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Texas
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|Salina
|1
|16
|.059
|9½
Salina at Cleburne, ppd.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, ppd.
Kansas City 9, Wichita 8
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Gary Southshore 0
Salina at Cleburne, 5:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.