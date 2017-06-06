American Association

Latest News

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 1:01 am 06/06/2017 01:01am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 10 6 .625
Kansas City 9 8 .529
Gary Southshore 9 9 .500 2
Lincoln 8 8 .500 2
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 13 5 .722
Winnipeg 12 5 .706 ½
St. Paul 11 6 .647
Sioux Falls 5 11 .313 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 11 7 .611
Cleburne 9 9 .500 2
Texas 4 12 .250 6
Salina 1 16 .059

___

Monday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, ppd.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, ppd.

Kansas City 9, Wichita 8

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Gary Southshore 0

Tuesday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, 5:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

