American Association

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 10:31 pm 06/04/2017 10:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 10 6 .625
Gary Southshore 9 8 .529
Lincoln 8 8 .500 2
Kansas City 8 8 .500 2
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 12 5 .706
Winnipeg 12 5 .706
St. Paul 11 6 .647 1
Sioux Falls 5 11 .313
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 11 6 .647
Cleburne 9 9 .500
Texas 4 12 .250
Salina 1 16 .059 10

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.

St. Paul 6, Salina 3

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Wichita 6

Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 2

St. Paul 3, Salina 2

Sioux Falls 14, Kansas City 4

Cleburne 4, Texas 1

Gary Southshore 8, Sioux City 1

St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

