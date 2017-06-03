Latest News

American Association

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 11:31 pm 06/03/2017 11:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 10 4 .714
Lincoln 8 7 .533
Kansas City 7 7 .500 3
Gary Southshore 7 8 .467
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 11 5 .688
Winnipeg 11 5 .688
St. Paul 9 6 .600
Sioux Falls 4 10 .286 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita 11 5 .688
Cleburne 8 9 .471
Texas 4 11 .267
Salina 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.

Salina at St. Paul, ppd.

Wichita 11, Fargo-Moorhead 6

Kansas City 8, Sioux Falls 7

Cleburne 2, Texas 1

Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 3

St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salina at St. Paul, 12 p.m.

St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Salina at St. Paul, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Latest News
