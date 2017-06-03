American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Lincoln
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Kansas City
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Gary Southshore
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Winnipeg
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|St. Paul
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Cleburne
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Texas
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
|Salina
|1
|14
|.067
|9½
___
St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.
Salina at St. Paul, ppd.
Wichita 11, Fargo-Moorhead 6
Kansas City 8, Sioux Falls 7
Cleburne 2, Texas 1
Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 3
St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at St. Paul, 12 p.m.
St. Paul at Salina, 12 p.m.
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Wichita at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Salina at St. Paul, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Cleburne at Laredo, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.